US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 'regrets' Manchester bombing leaks

LONDON — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he “regrets” the series of leaks about the Manchester bombing in US media.

Speaking at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Tillerson said: “We take full responsibility for that [the leaks] and we obviously regret that that happened,” according to Reuters.

Tillerson, who is in London as a show of support after Monday’s terror attack killed 22 people, said the US officials, who leaked the details of bomber Salman Abedi’s explosive device, should face prosecution.

The New York Times obtained the photos and intelligence and published its story on Wednesday. The report contained photos of the backpack Abedi used to house his explosive device, as well as details on how the bomb may have been constructed and detonated.

The UK leak deemed the leak dangerous enough to briefly stop sharing intelligence with the US about the attack, although normal service was resumed on Thursday evening. Tillerson said he expects the close security relationship between the US and Britain to withstand the leaks, according to Reuters.

Tillerson added that “all across America, hearts are broken” at news of the Manchester attack on people attending a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. The incident killed 22 and injured 66 others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.