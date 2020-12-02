Rex will launch flights between Melbourne and Sydney from March 2021, putting it in competition with Qantas and Virgin

Image: Rex

Regional airline Rex is launching flights between Sydney and Melbourne, going up against major airlines Virgin and Qantas.

The tickets are on sale from Wednesday, with the flights kicking off from March 2021.

Rex will begin with nine services between Sydney and Melbourne a day.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Regional airline Rex is going up against major players Virgin and Qantas by launching flights between Sydney and Melbourne.

Rex will be taking a slice of what was the second busiest flight route in the world before the coronavirus pandemic. Its flights will begin in March 2021, with tickets going sale from Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman John Sharp described the move as a new historic era for the country’s domestic air travel.

“Finally, Australians can look forward to not only a safe, reliable and affordable airline, but one they can count on for the long term – Rex’s origins date back almost 70 years, making it Australia’s second oldest surviving carrier,” he said in a statement.

“This is an exciting opportunity for travellers. For the first time they don’t have to choose between low fares with minimal service and premium pricing for more reliable flights.”

There will be eight business class seats offered on the airline, with business class passengers also treated to lounge access and free onboard wifi. Economy passengers on the other hand, will have to pay a fee for the services. Nonetheless, all airfares include food, checked baggage allowance, pre-assigned seats and online check-in.

In honour of the launch, Rex is offering 100,000 flights on the Sydney to Melbourne route from $79.

Rex will start off with nine Sydney to Melbourne return services a day. The first three Rex Boeing 737-800s will take flight on March 1 2021, while another two will be added by Easter to expand the airline’s network to Brisbane and other capital cities.

“If all things go as planned, we hope to grow our fleet to 8-10 by the end of 2021,” Sharp added.

Rex’s new venture comes amid Virgin and Qantas ramping up flights as border restrictions continue to lift around Australia.

Virgin Australia saw thousands of Aussies book flights to Queensland from Victoria and New South Wales, while Qantas and Jetstar added extra flights to Western Australia in the lead up to its border reopening to NSW and Victoria on December 8.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.