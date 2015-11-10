Rex Ryan is pulling the ultimate troll move on the Jets with the player that broke Geno Smith's jaw

Rex Ryan is taking trolling to the next level this Thursday.

On Monday, Ryan confirmed to the media that defensive end IK Enemkpali will be a captain for Thursday night’s matchup between the Jets and the Bills.

This means Enemkpali, the player who infamously broke Geno Smith’s jaw over $US600 and was later cut by the Jets and picked up by the Bills, will stand at midfield for the coin flip before the game against his former team.

Ryan admits he’s done stuff like this before, but this is a next-level move:

Rex Ryan asked if there’s a chance he’ll make IK Enemkpali a captain. “Yeah… I do this all the time.”

— Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 9, 2015

The ramifications of Enemkpali’s punch can’t be understated. Not only did it sideline Geno Smith for several weeks after Smith was having a solid training camp and expected to make a big leap, it effectively ended his season. Smith has played just one game this season, as a sub, and the Jets recently started an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick over him in Week 9 against the Jaguars.

Some people aren’t laughing at Ryan’s antagonization:

A bush-league move. Glorifying a player who, in any other line of work, would have been charged with assault. https://t.co/gUufNbKJUF

— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 9, 2015

It’s not unheard of for teams to troll their opponents with who gets named a captain to stand at midfield before tip-off. Last year the Rams sent out six of the players they got in the Robert Griffin III trade as captains in a game against the Redskins, just to boast about who got the best end of that deal.

But making a player who essentially ended a quarterback’s season a captain before a matchup against your former team is just cold.

NOW WATCH: Fantasy sports employees may be cheating the competition



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.