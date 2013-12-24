Rex Ryan Threw A Huge Temper Tantrum On The Sidelines

George Sitaras

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan threw a huge temper tantrum in the Jets’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

After Geno Smith ran out of bounds, it appeared that a Browns defender delivered a late hit:

Geno SmithGifdsports

The refs didn’t throw a flag and Rex lost it:

Rex Ryangifdsports

He even went after the Browns defender:

Rex Pissedfansided

The Jets ended up getting the call for a personal foul but the hit was hardly as egregious as Rex’s response made it out to be. Here’s another look at the “hit”:

Geno flopgifdsports

