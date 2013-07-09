Rex Ryan Went Running With The Bulls In Spain

It looks like New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is currently running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.



Ben Patton, star of NBC’s dating show Ready For Love, posted this instagram photo with Rex in traditional bull-running garb this morning.

Busted Coverage found the photo:

The annual San Fermin festival started yesterday, and lasts for eight days.

This is prime vacation time for NFL head coaches. Bill Belichick is currently in Italy.

Ryan is looking downright trim in this photo. He had Lap-Band surgery and says he has lost 115 points in the last few years.

Good for him!

A far cry from when he was struggling with his weight in 2009:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.