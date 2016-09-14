Rex Ryan had his Lap-Band removed to show solidarity with brother Rob

Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan told the New York Post on Monday that he underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove his Lap-Band as a way to show solidarity with his twin brother, Bills’ assistant head coach Rob Ryan.

In 2012, Rex weighed 350 pounds but lost over 100 pounds as a result of the Lap-Band, a device that restricts food and beverage consumption. Rob, however, nearly died from his Lap-Band last season, and had to have it removed because it was too tight.

Without the Lap-Band, Ryan said he is roughly 30 pounds heavier. He’s not worrying about the extra pounds, though.

“I told him, we’ll figure this out together (without the Lap Band),” Ryan said, according to the Post. “Plus, I won more games without it than did with it in.”

Talk about brotherly love. The Bills, meanwhile, are 0-1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.