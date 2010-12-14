The Jets Are Only On Board With Rex Ryan's Big Mouth When They're Winning

Jets players have spent most of the 2010 season hearing how wonderful they are from Coach Rex Ryan — both during team meetings and through the media — but it appears they’re only happy to listen to their loud-mouthed coach when things are going well.



Defensive end Shaun Ellis was upset that Ryan told the defence it “played [email protected]!(#%”,

“It’s frustrating to hear that because we played a solid game,” Ellis said. “I guess he just expects so much out of the defence that there should have been zero points on the board, not 10.”

Ryan’s Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 10-6 on Sunday and only surrendered 131 yards, but Ryan has made it very clear that the Jets D has to be basically perfect for the team to win.

The coach has unrealistic expectations, but his players should be able to stomach criticism from their coach when they lose just as easily as they eat up his praise when they win.

