Rex Ryan Has Already Put Last Season Far Behind Him, Guarantees A Super Bowl Next Year

Photo: Boston Metro

Rex Ryan sure is one confident fellow.Even though his team was trounced in the AFC Championship Game just about a month ago, Rex already has his sights set on next year, and twice he’s guaranteed a Super Bowl win since the conclusion of Super Bowl XLV.



We think Rex’s unique bravado is an effective coaching tool, but he seems a little foolish at the moment. First of all, it’s a little silly for a coach to be making bold predictions about next season when we don’t even know if there will be a season next year. And secondly, the Jets have a ton of holes. Rex is a good coach and is capable of turning a mediocre roster into a good one, but the Jets’ list of free agents and positions that need to be addressed is lengthy.

New York might be able to patch up its roster easily, but for now Rex comes off as a blowhard. This act is starting to get old, and you have to wonder if at some point, his players will get a little sick of it.

