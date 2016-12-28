The Buffalo Bills have fired Rex Ryan

The Buffalo Bills have fired head coach Rex Ryan, the team announced Tuesday.

The news comes after the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in overtime in Week 16 to move to 7-8 on the year. The loss officially eliminated the Bills from playoff contention. Last year, during Ryan’s first season in Buffalo, the Bills went 8-8 and missed the playoffs. The franchise has not reached the playoffs since 1999.

Ryan, who is 61-66 in his career as a head coach, has now ended in disappointing fashion with both the New York Jets and Bills. With the offseason fast approaching, it’s possible to imagine Ryan landing another head-coaching gig on a team that’s in rebuilding mode. But after an unceremonious ending with the Jets, followed by this forgettable stint in Buffalo, the more likely scenario for Ryan could be a position as a defensive coordinator on a better team.

The Bills announced that Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. The Bills play the Jets in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.