The Jets Fire Coach Rex Ryan And GM

The New York Jets fired coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik on Monday morning after a 4-12 season.

It’s not a surprise. For weeks it was widely assumed that Ryan would be fired after the season, and he even began cleaning out his office before Week 17.

Ryan went 46-50 in six seasons as the Jets’ coach. He hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, when the team went 11-5 and made it to the AFC title game.

According to New York Daily News beat writer Manish Mehta, Ryan will try to get another NFL head coaching job. If he can’t, he’ll join ESPN as a commentator.

Here’s the full statement from Jets owner Woody Johnson:

After extensive thought and reflection about the current state of our football team, this morning I informed Rex Ryan and John Idzik that they will not be returning for the 2015 season. Both Rex and John made significant contributions to the team, and they have my appreciation and gratitude for their efforts and commitment. Over the years, Rex brought the Jets a bold confidence and a couple of great post-season runs, which all of us will remember. I am beginning our search for new football leadership, effective immediately, with guidance and support from respected football experts, including Charley Casserly and Ron Wolf, two Super Bowl winners with decades of valuable experience. We will consider all options to improve the Jets.

Ryan’s Jets teams finished no lower than 11th in yards allowed and were among the top five three times in six seasons.

