After the Jets-Patriots game Rex Ryan told a fan to “shut the f–k” up after the fan said Bill Belichick was better than him.



Someone caught it on camera, and the video was all over the internet.

And now, Rex is paying for it. The NFL fined the Jets coach $75,000.

Last year, Ryan was fined $50,000 for flicking off some Dolphins fans.

