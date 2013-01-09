Rex Ryan Expertly Explains The Tattoo Of His Wife Wearing Nothing But A Mark Sanchez Jersey

Photo: New York Daily News

Jets coach Rex Ryan finally spoke with the New York media today for the first time since his GM and offensive coordinator were fired.And he addressed the much-debated tattoo of his wife wearing nothing but a No. 6 Mark Sanchez jersey that the NY Daily News uncovered last week.



What he said:

It’s real.

He’s had it for “about three years.”

He said, “Obviously, if Sanchez doesn’t play better, that number’s changing.”

The money line: “In my eyes, my wife’s the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Very well handled.

