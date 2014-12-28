Jets Coach Rex Ryan Is Already Clearing Out His Desk And He Hasn't Even Been Fired Yet

Reuters New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan speaks to the media during a news conference after Jets training camp practice in Cortland, New York, July 27, 2012.

Rex Ryan may have coached his last game in New York. And according to reports from NJ Advance Media, he’s already cleared out his office at One Jets Drive.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has reportedly hired a consultant to start helping make changes within the organisation. NJ Advance Media talked to sources close to the situation who say that this consultant, Charley Casserly, has already started reaching out to possible replacements for Ryan and John Idzik (Jets General Manager).

This source also told NJ Advance Media that Rex Ryan has found out about Casserly and what he’s working on. And that has reportedly led Ryan to clean out his office ahead of the Jets season finale Sunday against the Miami Dolphins down in Florida.

It’s been an incredibly rough year for the NY Jets. Ryan’s always-confident attitude has not translated into wins this year for the team. They sit at 3-12, good for last place in the AFC East.

The year began as a hopeful one for “Gang Green,” with preseason reports that Jets second-year quarterback Geno Smith had improved a lot in the offseason and was ready to take a big step forward. That didn’t pan out, leading ultimately to Ryan benching Smith in favour of Michael Vick.

Vick wasn’t much better, playing poorly and getting hurt. Eventually Geno wound up back in the starting spot for a team whose season was all but over anyway.

It looks very much like Ryan is going to get fired after Sunday’s Miami game, and we’ll likely find out quite soon who his successor will be for 2015.

