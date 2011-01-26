Fake Press Release Says Rex Ryan And His Wife Will Appear In Dr. Scholl's Commercial During The Super Bowl

Last night, reports circulated around the internet that Rex Ryan and his wife, Michelle, had agreed to appear in a Dr. Scholl’s commercial during the Super Bowl. The news broke as a result of this press release that was e-mailed to many members of the media:



“For The Love of Feet” commercials will air during Super Bowl

NEW YORK – Just hours after the Jets’ AFC championship game loss, Dr. Scholl’s hired coach Rex Ryan and wife Michelle to appear in a series of commercials, “For The Love of Feet,” promoting the foot comfort company’s podiatric products.

The Ryans will play a fictional couple, the Bobos, who believe the world revolves around feet.

“The Bobos will become America’s favourite buffoons,” predicted Bozell Worldwide’s creative director Jerry Orthoticci who will shoot the commercials which will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 6.

“Without feet we couldn’t be upright,” joked Ryan in a press conference announcing the ‘For The Love of Feet’ campaign. “But I do love Dr. Scholl’s. The Comfort Gel Thermal Massager is my favourite.”

“Mine too,” said Michelle Ryan.”

Many newspapers picked up on the story, but CNBC’s Darren Rovell shot down the report.

