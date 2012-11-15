Rex Ryan Calls Out Jets Who Said Tim Tebow Is 'Terrible'

Photo: AP Images

In an article written by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that was published this morning, anonymous Jets players completely trashed Tim Tebow, calling him “terrible.”Rex Ryan was not happy with this report. At his press conference today he called the anonymous players cowards, according to the New York Post:



“I think it’s a cowardly thing. If you’re not gonna put your name to it, I think that’s as cowardly a thing there is.” Ryan went on, “I don’t appreciate it. If you’re gonna make a negative comment, that’s fine. We don’t say it all has to be a bed of roses. Again, put your name to it. I think people will respect you a lot more.”

One player, offensive lineman Matt Slauson, went on the record with his comments and while Ryan doesn’t necessarily agree with what Slauson said, he has no problem with it because he put his name to it.

Ryan also took this time to make it clear that Mark Sanchez always has been, and always will be the starting quarterback and has been the plan from the time the Jets traded for Tebow.

