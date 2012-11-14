Rex Ryan Broke Down In Tears In The Locker Room After The Jets' Brutal Loss Sunday

Photo: AP Images

Jets head coach Rex Ryan called his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday “brutal.”According to ESPN, the loss brought Ryan to tears in the locker room:



In his postgame address to the team, Ryan got so emotional that he actually cried, according to several players. He was everything in the locker room — mad, frustrated, urging. And harsh. According to players, he asked the pointed question, “When are you guys going to believe?”

But Ryan wasn’t the only one who was getting emotional. According to Jets veteran player Bryan Thomas all the Jets are disappointed with their dismal 3-6 record. He told ESPN:

“We’re all emotional. If this doesn’t affect everybody, you don’t have a f——- heart. We’re all pissed. We can’t let games slip away. We don’t have much time left. We have only seven damn games to go. Time is slipping.”

Both Ryan and Thomas know that the Jets season is basically over, and no one can hide it anymore.

