NFL Quarterback Turns Down $53,000 To Play For The Browns For 5 Days Because His Family Is In Town

The once-promising Cleveland Browns have collapsed in recent weeks, losing four-straight games.

Johnny Manziel struggled in his debut, and then got hurt in Week 16. Brian Hoyer got hurt too, meaning undrafted rookie practice squad quarterback Connor Shaw might have to start the final game of the season.

At one point this season the Browns were 7-4. They’d just got back one of the best wide receivers in the game and were on the verge of making their first playoff run in 12 years.

Now, the perpetually unlucky franchise is just trying to find enough quarterbacks to fill out the roster in a meaningless Week 17 game.

According to Browns beat writer Jerry Fowler of ESPN, the team reached out to free agent quarterback Rex Grossman this week, but were rebuffed. As a 11-year NFL veteran, Grossman would have earned a minimum of $US53,000 just for being on the team for five days, Eric Edholm of Yahoo reports.

The two couldn’t work out a deal because Grossman’s family is in town for the holidays:

#Browns called Rex Grossman about joining team for one week but sides couldn’t work out logistics. Grossman has whole family in for holiday

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 22, 2014

Grossman was the most logical choice to back-up Shaw. He spent training camp with the Browns before being cut, so he knows the offence.

ESPN Radio’s Chris Russell added that he is busy kite surfing:

I talked to Rex Grossman today …Let’s just say he has reasons to turn down the #Browns – Palm Beach vs. Cleveland & he’s been kite surfing

— Chris Russell (@Russellmania980) December 23, 2014

Sometimes you just have plans.

The Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

