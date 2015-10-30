Google just launched a whole website to help other companies copy its management style

Google HR boss Laszlo Bock hit the best-sellers’ lists earlier this year with Work Rules!, a management book full of tips and stories about how the company maintains its data-driven, fast-moving work environment.

Now, he’s launching a website with the slogan “Let’s make work better,” that provides tools and resources to help other companies copy Google’s style.

“Waiters, lawyers, taxi drivers, executives, and small business owners alike wrote to tell me that they found the book helpful, and were now trying out practices from the book, such as structured interviewing and peer recognition, in their organisations,” Bock writes on LinkedIn. “But many of them also told me that they wanted more — more of the nitty gritty, the details, the programs and practices, so they could make change in their workplaces, too.”

Re:Work offers case studies and practical, customisable tools in areas like hiring, people analytics, and management.

For example, after reading about how Google trains its interviewers, a company can then download a checklist that they can personalise for their workforce:

It’s not all about Google though: The site collects case studies from other companies like Jet Blue and Wegmans to provide an even bigger view on what good management looks like.

