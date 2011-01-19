With RewardVille, Zynga Will Pay You To Play Its Games

You will play Zynga games everywhere, all the time! The social gaming juggernaut has a new program called RewardVille, launching soon, which will pay you to play Zynga games. (Via Fusible)



How does it work?

Well, it’s kind of confusing because it involves zPoints and zCoins and zLevels.

But basically, the more you play Zynga games, the more you earn points. Once you reach a certain level of points, you earn coins.

You can’t redeem the coins for actual cash, however, but you can spend it on in-game virtual goods that normally cost real money to buy.

Here’s what Zynga had to say about the program: “As a company focused on innovation we’re constantly testing new products and features. When experimenting with new products we take the feedback we receive and apply it to deliver the best possible user experience. We look forward to hearing how our users like RewardVille.”

Sounds like a smart idea to keep people hooked, especially people who like the games but may not be comfortable with spending money on virtual items. And they can fine-tune the program if it hits the bottom line.

