A $100,000 Award Has Been Issued For The Taliban Members Who Gunned Down A 14-Year-Old Activist

Just two days after members of the Pakistani Taliban tried to kill 14-year-old Malala Yousafzai, a group of 50 Islamic clerics have issued a ‘fatwa’ against the assailants and the government has offered $100,000 for their capture.



Yousafzai wrote a blog for the BBC three years ago which shed light on the Taliban’s atrocities against women, and has since been a vocal supporter for women’s rights and education.

“Islam does not stop women from acquiring education and by attacking Malala the Taliban have crossed the limits of Islam,” declared the Sunni Ittehad Council, the religious group that issued the fatwa.

The Taliban accuses her of “promoting secularism,” and stated that they will try to assassinate her again.

Although the bullet which struck her in the head missed the brain, as of Thursday she remains in critical condition.

