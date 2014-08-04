Huge Advances In Bionic Suit Technology Are Changing Paralysis Forever



Three years ago, retired Army sergeant Theresa Hannigan lost the use of her legs as a result of her time in the service. Seven years ago, Matthew Tilford suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed from the waist below.

Today, both Theresa and Matthew are walking again thanks to the game-changing technology developed by ReWalk Robotics and Ekso Bionics.

Both companies have developed bionic suits that give people with lower limb disabilities the ability to stand up and walk again. Theresa, who uses the ReWalk, tells us that walking with the bionic suit is “very effortless.”

“I noticed it was doing all the work for me,” says Ekso user Matthew Tilford. “It was just so natural where I could just stand there and all I had to do was lean left and right and shift my weight a little bit onto one foot or the other.”

Produced by Will Wei and Graham Flanagan. Edited by Will Wei. Series editor: Sam Rega.

