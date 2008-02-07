Video-Sharer Revver Reeling: Cutting Staff, On The Block

Revver, a onetime would-be YouTube competitor, is on the ropes. News.com reports that the site has cut half its staff and is shopping itself for a song. Asking price: between $300,000 and $500,000 plus the assumption of debt. LA-based Revver, which tried to distinguish itself from YouTube by promising to pay content creators from the start, raised $12.7 million from Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Bessemer Venture Partners and William Randolph Hearst III in 2006. A reported deal to acquire the site by entertainment network LiveUniverse collapsed last month.

