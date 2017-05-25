This device lets you turn all of your BBQ kebabs in one go

Anyone who’s ever barbequed will know that constantly turning kebabs can be a laborious job — but with this device, you’ll only have to turn one.

It is called the Revolver BBQ and it has cogs that turn all your kebabs at once. It can be put together in just 30 seconds and it works over a grill or an open fire.

It costs around £50 to buy and that includes shipping.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

