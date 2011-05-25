HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $2 Million Estate Haunted By A Revolutionary War Captain

Photo: Courtesy of The Creig Northrup Team

This Georgian mansion sits on 24 acres of land and is on the National Register of Historic Places (via WSJ). The estate was built in 1751, and is located in Owing Mills, Maryland.According to urban legend, Ulrich Stemmer’s ghost (a Revolutionary War Captain), still remains in the home. Another legend says Stemmer’s wife haunts the home, seeking revenge for her husband’s infidelity. However, the current homeowner said she has never seen the ghosts.



The home, which was recently lowered from $2.5 million to just $2 million, has great features such as a guest house, a pond with swans, two barns, and a pool.

