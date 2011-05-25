HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $2 Million Estate Haunted By A Revolutionary War Captain

This Georgian mansion sits on 24 acres of land and is on the National Register of Historic Places (via WSJ). The estate was built in 1751, and is located in Owing Mills, Maryland.According to urban legend, Ulrich Stemmer’s ghost (a Revolutionary War Captain), still remains in the home. Another legend says Stemmer’s wife haunts the home, seeking revenge for her husband’s infidelity. However, the current homeowner said she has never seen the ghosts.

The home, which was recently lowered from $2.5 million to just $2 million, has great features such as a guest house, a pond with swans, two barns, and a pool.

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places

There's 6,264 square feet of living

The Georgian style continues on the inside of the home

Many of the rooms have a fireplace

The decor follows the style of an 18th century home

Here's the formal dining room

We wonder which rooms the ghosts choose to relax in

The old-style kitchen

Bright green stove

The stairway

One of the seven bedrooms

The front of the home, with a well

The guest home

There are 24 acres of land

Here's the pool

And one of the swans in the estate's pond

