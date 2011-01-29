Egypt: Does Revolution Mean Beginning Of A New Age In The Middle East?

Photo: Courtesy of @wnawara

New Age?

Is this the beginning of a New Age in the Middle East? Tunisia. Algeria. Egypt. Now Yemen. Soon Jordan? What about the petro-dictatorships?

No Change?



Is it possible that protests at present will be tolerated to a point, but not allowed to result in any real change, certainly no New Age?

New Names, Same Establishment?

À la Tunisia, even if we see governments fall, will they be replaced largely by members of the same establishment and little of substance will have changed?

Anarchy and Chaos?

Will these revolutions unleash anarchy and chaos? It might be that different groups seize the opportunities presented by the power vacuum..?

Contagion

The West is not just worried about Tunisia and Egypt, as the chorus of discontent spreads: It’s crossed the water and the deserts to Yemen!

Digital Block

Egypt: Mobile networks down. Internet access stopped. Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and other social media no longer working. Protests go on…

Temporary

Social revolts via Self-Assembling Dynamic Networks enabled by telecommunications can only be temporarily blocked because of vital use.

Resilience

Humans are more resilient than we think. There is a high probability that protests will find their way even without internet access.

Momentum

Humanity has been protesting long before the internet and will continue to do so with or without it, once the momentum is there.

Panic

Nobel laureate El-Baradei: Egypt is being isolated by a regime on its last legs. In state of panic. Stresses solidarity with the protesters.

US View

US State Dept: Closely monitoring [Egypt] situation and are aware that communication services, including social media, are being blocked.

Real Causes

What are the real causes of digitally-driven leaderless revolutions? 1. High unemployment; 2. Food and fuel prices; & 3. Corrupt Leadership.

Digital Causes?

If revolutions occur like falling dominoes in Middle-East how much of this contagion will have been caused by Wikileaks, Facebook & Twitter?

No question about whether digital technology has been a catalyst: Wikileaks has precipitated upset, outrage and anger in ordinary citizens and the powers.

What Wikileaks originally announced was amplified manifold via Blogs, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and mobiles leading to combustion.

Financial Markets

Financial markets appear not to have connected the dots – seem to be quite positive – despite spreading revolutions in the Middle East? Why?

… More to Follow…

DK Matai is the Chairman and Founder of mi2g.net, ATCA, The Philanthropia, HQR, and @G140.

