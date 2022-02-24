Revolut adds US share trading to its Australian arsenal as the self-described finance ‘super app’ chases a banking license

Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Global fintech Revolut has launched a new share trading platform in Australia, offering access to US stocks.

Matt Baxby, Revolut’s local chief, said the platform’s foreign exchange rates will win over consumers.

It’s part of a broader play by Revolut to become the go-to financial platform for its customers.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Fintech giant Revolut has opened a new share trading portal for Australian investors, marking the latest local development for a platform aiming to become a global finance “super app”.

London-based Revolut revealed its fresh trading platform on Wednesday, offering local retail investors the ability to buy and sell shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

The company said its 100,000 Australian users can also access fractionalised shares, meaning traders can invest as little as $1 to acquire a sliver of big-ticket stocks like Amazon or Tesla.

Matt Baxby, Revolut Australia’s chief executive officer, told Business Insider Australia his company is offering more competitive financial exchange rates than competitors like Stake or CommSec.

Free Revolut membership offers a 0% FX fee for fund transfers into and out of USD trading accounts, provided those exchanges take place in market hours, and don’t exceed $AU9,000 in value per 30-day period.

Combined with three free trades per month, and a $1 brokerage fee per trade thereafter, Baxby said Revolut is “the clear market leader”.

Revolut’s platform charges a 0.01% custody fee per annum on USD balances, and to access further commission-free trades, users will need to subscribe to Revolut’s card programme, which costs either $11 or $25 per month.

However, Baxby said new Revolut traders can access brokerage-free trades for the remainder of 2022 if they sign up and place an order before June.

It’s a sharp play from Revolut, which is now hoping to capitalise on the Australian trading fervour which exploded in 2021. The platform also offers a ‘social trading’ function, already exhibited in competitors like eToro, whereby users can follow and emulate the portfolios (and risk exposures) of other users.

But trading is just part of the whole. “The way I am looking at 2022 is our opportunity to really put our foot down, get our platforms into the hands of more Australians,” Baxby said.

The launch of the trading platform comes just weeks after the Australian Securities & Investments Commission granted Revolut an Australian Credit Licence, allowing it to launch lending services.

Those products are still in development, Baxby said, and the company is “not in a position to talk about [lending] products” before they launch in the second half of 2022.

However, he indicated Revolut is looking at options for “travelling, buying a car, renovating,” where consumers are “not well met” by traditional lenders.

“The banks are incredibly focused on a mortgage portfolio probably to the detriment of personal consumer lending, and the rates that are offered in the market, they’re exorbitant,” he said.

In addition, the growth of buy now, pay later products is “a trend we monitor really closely”.

Revolut has also submitted an application to become an authorised deposit-taking institution in Australia, a move which would enable the digital-first company to provide savings accounts on top of its trading, remittance, FX and lending interests.

“We’re building an engaged customer base, we’ve got a great business in its own right, and that becomes a great jump-off point in becoming a bank,” Baxby said.

Securing the ADI would be “a natural progression from where we are,” he added, saying it would only bolster Revolut’s lending aspirations.

Revolut’s challenge to Australia’s big banks comes as institutions like Commonwealth Bank add to their own offerings.

Over the last year, Commonwealth Bank has positioned its app as an all-in-one finance solution, bringing credit cards, BNPL offerings, shopping functionality and even cryptocurrency exposure into one program.

In Revolut, Baxby sees a different way for Australians to “manage their entire financial life in one place”, without ties to traditional banking giants.