Start building your smart home with Revogi's Bluetooth Smartbulb [30% off]

Light is a very important commodity to a productive human. It can keep us going into the night, or relax us after a stressful day at work.

So, it makes sense to have complete control over it, which is exactly what Revogi’s Smart Bluetooth LED Bulb offers. Right now, it is also available with a 30% discount.

The Revogi light fits any normal socket, but that’s where the comparisons with dumb-bulbs end. It consumes 90% less energy than a standard light, and a matrix of LEDs inside the bulb allow it to produce 16 million colours. Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity means you can control the lighting from your smartphone (iOS and Android).

In addition to an on-screen colour wheel, the app provides dimming control and the ability to program the bulb with certain behaviours. For instance, you can choose to be gently woken up by artificial light at the start of your day or greeted by an already lit house when you get home at night.

There are also preset “scenes” available (e.g. colourful party lighting), with the ability to control up to ten Revogi bulbs from the app.

Check out this example of smart home technology.

Get 30% off the Revogi Smart Bluetooth LED Bulb ($US34.99 incl. shipping)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.