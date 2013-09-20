An Australian Reporter Went Back To A Chinese Ghost City Two Years After His First Visit -- This Is What He Saw

China’s ambitious urbanization plan has helped create many ghost cities.

Two years after visiting some of China’s most infamous ghost cities and malls, Australian reporter Adrian Brown revisited them for SBS Dateline to see if they had changed.

His tour of Tianducheng, the Paris replica that we reported on, the South China Mall, and Kangbashi in Ordos, China’s most famous ghost city, showed that they were still empty.

Tom Miller, a Chinese urbanization expert told Brown, it’s as though Chinese officials “basically draw a circle on a map and they build it, and then they expect people to go and move in.”

The “gamble” is that cities might be empty now, but they will be filled up later, an argument Stephen Roach has previously made.

While some argue that this is symptomatic of a massive property bubble in China, this really shows the presence on individual property bubbles across China.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.