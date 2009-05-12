Watch Revision3's New Standup Comedy Show, ROFL (CLIP)

Revision3, the Web TV production company from the Digg people, launched a new show today called ROFL. It’s “a weekly series featuring the most timely, relevant and hilarious live stand-up comedy of the week,” according to the press release. We watched the video and saw ads from GoDaddy.



In late January, Revision3 CEO Jim Louderback told us that 2009 had so far not been “the disaster we thought it would be.” He said annual revenues are seven figures, “gunning for 8.”

Here’s the show:



