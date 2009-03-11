Valley Exec Twitters Through Home Break-In

(See also: Jon Stewart On Twitter: “I Have No Idea How It Works, Or Why It Is”)



A strange man broke into Revision3 COO David Prager’s home last night.

Did David call the police? No, he updated Twitter and turned on a live video stream at Ustream.

This is someone who needs to get out of Silicon Valley.

Just so we’re clear, we do not recommend you try this at home. Call the police when you find someone you don’t know in your apartment.

We’ve pasted David’s updates below:

ok, maybe I should lock my door – I swear a random dude just walked into my bathroom and I can’t believe I haven’t freaked outabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie and I can’t believe I’m tweeting about it while he is still in there — in wonder of he is sleep walking – or if maybe I should freak outabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie ok – he’s still in the bathroom and Im now thinking a combo of hobo and drunk and sleepwalking dude – he seems late 20s – hmmm what next ?about 1 hour ago from Tweetie I’m thinking the hobo part cause I can smell BO – and I really am wondering why I haven’t freaked the F outabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie maybe I should mention I live in a relatively rustic studio apartment in SFabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie there is no TP in my bathroom – wonder if that is complicating things for him – was gonna wait for him to come out and kick him outabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie hmmm — should I call the cops like you guys have recommended? find a blunt object before opening the door? my gut tells me he’s harmlessabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie but … I could be wrong about the harmless assumptionabout 1 hour ago from Tweetie I’m now thinking maybe he’s passed out in my bathroom — I guess that’s better than violent — but I have no idea. time to freak out??about 1 hour ago from Tweetie ok – about to make move – putting shoes on first44 minutes ago from Tweetie glad that GF wasn’t here42 minutes ago from Tweetie ok – have weapon if I need it – but don’t plan on any confrontation with it – about to go in40 minutes ago from Tweetie haven’t gone in yet ….. debating calling cops but just feel it’s not needed for some reason (and probably contrary to all logic)37 minutes ago from Tweetie ok – still haven’t done anything – he is still in there – gonna setup a ustream now I think – standby29 minutes ago from Tweetie

Update: We have video!



