Recovery Already Losing Steam, As Q1 GDP Is Revised Down To Anemic 2.7%

Another blow to the v-shapers.
The final revision of Q1 GDP came in at 2.7% compared to the 3.0% that economists had expected. The previous revision had put it at 3.0%.
Markets had been rallying this morning, but are now pointing lower. Update: And now they’re higher.
Combine this with the recent rollover in the ECRI leading economic indicators, and the double-dippers are definitely starting to gather some momentum for their view.
Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property
located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2010,
(that is, from the fourth quarter to the first quarter), according to the “third” estimate released by
the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2009, real GDP increased 5.6 per cent.
The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for
the “second” estimate issued last month. In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 3.0
per cent (see “Revisions” on page 3).
Annual Revision of the National Income and Product Accounts
The annual revision of the national income and product accounts (NIPAs), covering the first
quarter of 2007 through the first quarter of 2010 for most estimates, will be released along with the
“advance” estimate of GDP for the second quarter of 2010 on July 30. Information about changes in the
news release tables, the interactive NIPA tables, and the underlying detail tables is available on BEA’s
Web site at www.bea.gov/national/an1.htm. The August Survey of Current Business will contain an
article that describes the annual revision in detail.
Quarterly estimates are expressed at seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise specified.
Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published estimates. per cent changes are
calculated from unrounded data and are annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005) dollars. Price
indexes are chain-type measures.
This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights
related to this release.
The increase in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from
personal consumption expenditures (PCE), private inventory investment, exports, and nonresidential
fixed investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from state and local government
spending and residential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,
increased.
The deceleration in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected decelerations in private
inventory investment and in exports, a downturn in residential fixed investment, a deceleration in
nonresidential fixed investment, and a larger decrease in state and local government spending that were
partly offset by an acceleration in PCE.
Motor vehicle output added 0.40 percentage point to the first-quarter change in real GDP after
adding 0.45 percentage point to the fourth-quarter change. Final sales of computers added 0.09
percentage point to the first-quarter change in real GDP after adding 0.01 percentage point to the
fourth-quarter change.
The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,
increased 1.7 per cent in the first quarter, unrevised from the second estimate; this index increased 2.0
per cent in the fourth quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross domestic
purchases increased 1.2 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.5 per cent in the
fourth. The federal pay raise for civilian and military personnel added 0.1 percentage point to the
first-quarter increase in the gross domestic purchases price index.
Real personal consumption expenditures increased 3.0 per cent in the first quarter, compared with
an increase of 1.6 per cent in the fourth. Real nonresidential fixed investment increased 2.2 per cent,
compared with an increase of 5.3 per cent. Nonresidential structures decreased 15.5 per cent, compared
with a decrease of 18.0 per cent. Equipment and software increased 11.4 per cent, compared with an
increase of 19.0 per cent. Real residential fixed investment decreased 10.3 per cent, in contrast to an
increase of 3.8 per cent.
Real exports of goods and services increased 11.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an
increase of 22.8 per cent in the fourth. Real imports of goods and services increased 14.8 per cent,
compared with an increase of 15.8 per cent.
Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 1.2 per cent
in the first quarter, compared with no change in the fourth. National defence increased 1.0 per cent, in
contrast to a decrease of 3.6 per cent. Nondefense increased 1.5 per cent, compared with an increase of
8.3 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross investment decreased
3.8 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.2 per cent.
The change in real private inventories added 1.88 percentage points to the first-quarter change
in real GDP, after adding 3.79 percentage points to the fourth-quarter change. Private businesses
increased inventories $41.2 billion in the first quarter, following decreases of $19.7 billion in the
fourth quarter and $139.2 billion in the third.
Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 0.8
per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.7 per cent in the fourth.
Gross domestic purchases
Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever
produced — increased 3.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 5.2 per cent in the
fourth.
Gross national product
Real gross national product — the goods and services produced by the labour and property
supplied by U.S. residents — increased 3.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of
5.0 per cent in the fourth. GNP includes, and GDP excludes, net receipts of income from the rest of
the world, which increased $23.6 billion in the first quarter after decreasing $14.5 billion in the
fourth; in the first quarter, receipts increased $24.5 billion, and payments increased $0.8 billion.
Current-dollar GDP
Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased
3.9 per cent, or $138.6 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $14,592.4 billion. In the fourth
quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 6.1 per cent, or $211.7 billion.
Revisions
The “third” estimate of the first-quarter change in real GDP is 0.3 percentage point, or $9.6
billion, lower than the second estimate issued last month, primarily reflecting an upward revision to
imports and a downward revision to personal consumption expenditures that were partly offset by
upward revisions to exports and to private inventory investment.
Advance Estimate Second Estimate Third Estimate
(per cent change from preceding quarter)
Real GDP………………………………………… 3.2 3.0 2.7
Current-dollar GDP……………………………….. 4.1 4.1 3.9
Gross domestic purchases price index……………….. 1.7 1.7 1.7
Corporate Profits
Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital
consumption adjustments) increased $116.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of
$108.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Current-production cash flow (net cash flow with inventory
valuation adjustment) — the internal funds available to corporations for investment — increased $63.7
billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $69.1 billion in the fourth.
Taxes on corporate income increased $61.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase
of $40.9 billion in the fourth. Profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption
adjustments increased $55.6 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $67.8 billion
in the fourth. Dividends decreased $27.3 billion, in contrast to an increase of $29.1 billion;
current-production undistributed profits increased $82.9 billion, compared with an increase of
$38.7 billion.
Domestic profits of financial corporations increased $11.2 billion in the first quarter, compared
with an increase of $65.0 billion in the fourth. Domestic profits of nonfinancial corporations increased
$79.6 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $59.8 billion in the fourth. In the first
quarter, real gross value added of nonfinancial corporations increased. Profits per unit of real value
added increased, reflecting decreases in both the unit labour and nonlabor costs corporations incurred that
more than offset a decrease in unit prices.
The rest-of-the-world component of profits increased $26.1 billion in the first quarter, in contrast
to a decrease of $16.1 billion in the fourth quarter. This measure is calculated as (1) receipts by U.S.
residents of earnings from their foreign affiliates plus dividends received by U.S. residents from
unaffiliated foreign corporations minus (2) payments by U.S. affiliates of earnings to their foreign
parents plus dividends paid by U.S. corporations to unaffiliated foreign residents. The first-quarter
increase was accounted for by a larger increase in receipts than in payments.
Profits before tax with inventory valuation adjustment is the best available measure of industry
profits because estimates of the capital consumption adjustment by industry do not exist. This measure
reflects depreciation-accounting practices used for federal income tax returns. According to this
measure, domestic profits of both financial and nonfinancial corporations increased. The increase in
nonfinancial corporations reflected increases in all the major industry categories shown except
information. Within manufacturing, all the subcategories increased except chemical products and
“other” nondurable goods.
Profits before tax increased $215.1 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of
$137.0 billion in the fourth quarter. The before-tax measure of profits does not reflect, as does profits
from current production, the capital consumption and inventory valuation adjustments. These
adjustments convert depreciation of fixed assets and inventory withdrawals reported on a tax-return,
historical-cost basis to the current-cost measures used in the national income and product accounts. The
capital consumption adjustment decreased $107.4 billion in the first quarter (from -$118.8 billion to
-$226.2 billion), in contrast to an increase of $0.1 billion in the fourth. The inventory valuation
adjustment increased $9.2 billion (from -$45.6 billion to -$36.4 billion), in contrast to a decrease of
$28.5 billion.
The large decrease in the first-quarter capital consumption adjustment reflects the expiration of
bonus depreciation. Profits from current production are not affected because they do not depend on the
depreciation-accounting practices used for federal income tax returns; rather they are based on
depreciation of fixed assets valued at current cost and using consistent depreciation profiles based on
used-asset prices.
