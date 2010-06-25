Recovery Already Losing Steam, As Q1 GDP Is Revised Down To Anemic 2.7%

Another blow to the v-shapers.



The final revision of Q1 GDP came in at 2.7% compared to the 3.0% that economists had expected. The previous revision had put it at 3.0%.

Markets had been rallying this morning, but are now pointing lower. Update: And now they’re higher.

Combine this with the recent rollover in the ECRI leading economic indicators, and the double-dippers are definitely starting to gather some momentum for their view.

The full announcement can be read here and below.

———————-

Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property

located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2010,

(that is, from the fourth quarter to the first quarter), according to the “third” estimate released by

the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2009, real GDP increased 5.6 per cent.

The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for

the “second” estimate issued last month. In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 3.0

per cent (see “Revisions” on page 3).

BOX.————-

Annual Revision of the National Income and Product Accounts

The annual revision of the national income and product accounts (NIPAs), covering the first

quarter of 2007 through the first quarter of 2010 for most estimates, will be released along with the

“advance” estimate of GDP for the second quarter of 2010 on July 30. Information about changes in the

news release tables, the interactive NIPA tables, and the underlying detail tables is available on BEA’s

Web site at www.bea.gov/national/an1.htm. The August Survey of Current Business will contain an

article that describes the annual revision in detail.

FOOTNOTE.——-

Quarterly estimates are expressed at seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise specified.

Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published estimates. per cent changes are

calculated from unrounded data and are annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005) dollars. Price

indexes are chain-type measures.

This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights

related to this release.

—————–

The increase in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from

personal consumption expenditures (PCE), private inventory investment, exports, and nonresidential

fixed investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from state and local government

spending and residential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,

increased.

The deceleration in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected decelerations in private

inventory investment and in exports, a downturn in residential fixed investment, a deceleration in

nonresidential fixed investment, and a larger decrease in state and local government spending that were

partly offset by an acceleration in PCE.

Motor vehicle output added 0.40 percentage point to the first-quarter change in real GDP after

adding 0.45 percentage point to the fourth-quarter change. Final sales of computers added 0.09

percentage point to the first-quarter change in real GDP after adding 0.01 percentage point to the

fourth-quarter change.

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,

increased 1.7 per cent in the first quarter, unrevised from the second estimate; this index increased 2.0

per cent in the fourth quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross domestic

purchases increased 1.2 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.5 per cent in the

fourth. The federal pay raise for civilian and military personnel added 0.1 percentage point to the

first-quarter increase in the gross domestic purchases price index.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 3.0 per cent in the first quarter, compared with

an increase of 1.6 per cent in the fourth. Real nonresidential fixed investment increased 2.2 per cent,

compared with an increase of 5.3 per cent. Nonresidential structures decreased 15.5 per cent, compared

with a decrease of 18.0 per cent. Equipment and software increased 11.4 per cent, compared with an

increase of 19.0 per cent. Real residential fixed investment decreased 10.3 per cent, in contrast to an

increase of 3.8 per cent.

Real exports of goods and services increased 11.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an

increase of 22.8 per cent in the fourth. Real imports of goods and services increased 14.8 per cent,

compared with an increase of 15.8 per cent.

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 1.2 per cent

in the first quarter, compared with no change in the fourth. National defence increased 1.0 per cent, in

contrast to a decrease of 3.6 per cent. Nondefense increased 1.5 per cent, compared with an increase of

8.3 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross investment decreased

3.8 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.2 per cent.

The change in real private inventories added 1.88 percentage points to the first-quarter change

in real GDP, after adding 3.79 percentage points to the fourth-quarter change. Private businesses

increased inventories $41.2 billion in the first quarter, following decreases of $19.7 billion in the

fourth quarter and $139.2 billion in the third.

Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 0.8

per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.7 per cent in the fourth.

Gross domestic purchases

Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever

produced — increased 3.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 5.2 per cent in the

fourth.

Gross national product

Real gross national product — the goods and services produced by the labour and property

supplied by U.S. residents — increased 3.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of

5.0 per cent in the fourth. GNP includes, and GDP excludes, net receipts of income from the rest of

the world, which increased $23.6 billion in the first quarter after decreasing $14.5 billion in the

fourth; in the first quarter, receipts increased $24.5 billion, and payments increased $0.8 billion.

Current-dollar GDP

Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased

3.9 per cent, or $138.6 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $14,592.4 billion. In the fourth

quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 6.1 per cent, or $211.7 billion.

Revisions

The “third” estimate of the first-quarter change in real GDP is 0.3 percentage point, or $9.6

billion, lower than the second estimate issued last month, primarily reflecting an upward revision to

imports and a downward revision to personal consumption expenditures that were partly offset by

upward revisions to exports and to private inventory investment.

Advance Estimate Second Estimate Third Estimate

(per cent change from preceding quarter)

Real GDP………………………………………… 3.2 3.0 2.7

Current-dollar GDP……………………………….. 4.1 4.1 3.9

Gross domestic purchases price index……………….. 1.7 1.7 1.7

Corporate Profits

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital

consumption adjustments) increased $116.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of

$108.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Current-production cash flow (net cash flow with inventory

valuation adjustment) — the internal funds available to corporations for investment — increased $63.7

billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $69.1 billion in the fourth.

Taxes on corporate income increased $61.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase

of $40.9 billion in the fourth. Profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption

adjustments increased $55.6 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $67.8 billion

in the fourth. Dividends decreased $27.3 billion, in contrast to an increase of $29.1 billion;

current-production undistributed profits increased $82.9 billion, compared with an increase of

$38.7 billion.

Domestic profits of financial corporations increased $11.2 billion in the first quarter, compared

with an increase of $65.0 billion in the fourth. Domestic profits of nonfinancial corporations increased

$79.6 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of $59.8 billion in the fourth. In the first

quarter, real gross value added of nonfinancial corporations increased. Profits per unit of real value

added increased, reflecting decreases in both the unit labour and nonlabor costs corporations incurred that

more than offset a decrease in unit prices.

The rest-of-the-world component of profits increased $26.1 billion in the first quarter, in contrast

to a decrease of $16.1 billion in the fourth quarter. This measure is calculated as (1) receipts by U.S.

residents of earnings from their foreign affiliates plus dividends received by U.S. residents from

unaffiliated foreign corporations minus (2) payments by U.S. affiliates of earnings to their foreign

parents plus dividends paid by U.S. corporations to unaffiliated foreign residents. The first-quarter

increase was accounted for by a larger increase in receipts than in payments.

Profits before tax with inventory valuation adjustment is the best available measure of industry

profits because estimates of the capital consumption adjustment by industry do not exist. This measure

reflects depreciation-accounting practices used for federal income tax returns. According to this

measure, domestic profits of both financial and nonfinancial corporations increased. The increase in

nonfinancial corporations reflected increases in all the major industry categories shown except

information. Within manufacturing, all the subcategories increased except chemical products and

“other” nondurable goods.

Profits before tax increased $215.1 billion in the first quarter, compared with an increase of

$137.0 billion in the fourth quarter. The before-tax measure of profits does not reflect, as does profits

from current production, the capital consumption and inventory valuation adjustments. These

adjustments convert depreciation of fixed assets and inventory withdrawals reported on a tax-return,

historical-cost basis to the current-cost measures used in the national income and product accounts. The

capital consumption adjustment decreased $107.4 billion in the first quarter (from -$118.8 billion to

-$226.2 billion), in contrast to an increase of $0.1 billion in the fourth. The inventory valuation

adjustment increased $9.2 billion (from -$45.6 billion to -$36.4 billion), in contrast to a decrease of

$28.5 billion.

The large decrease in the first-quarter capital consumption adjustment reflects the expiration of

bonus depreciation. Profits from current production are not affected because they do not depend on the

depreciation-accounting practices used for federal income tax returns; rather they are based on

depreciation of fixed assets valued at current cost and using consistent depreciation profiles based on

used-asset prices.

* * *

BEA’s national, international, regional, and industry estimates; the Survey of Current Business;

and BEA news releases are available without charge on BEA’s Web site at www.bea.gov. By visiting

the site, you can also subscribe to receive free e-mail summaries of BEA releases and announcements.

