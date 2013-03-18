Here's The Brand New Revised Plan In Cyprus To Tax All Bank Accounts

On Saturday morning, Cyprus and the EU announced a plan to tax depositors’ bank accounts at 6.5% up to 100K eur and 9.9% over that.



The idea of taxing anyone’s bank accounts is incredibly controversial, but the hit on those with less than 100K was the biggest shocker, since bank accounts are insured up to that level (Cyprus gets away with it legally, by calling it a “tax”, and not a haircut).

But the outcry has been so loud, that the country is busily working to revise the schedule.

The incomparable Matina Stevis has the current planned tax schedule, which is being discussed today.

Photo: Matina Stevis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.