Amazon Reviews Of Haribo's Sugarless Gummy Bears Are Terrifying

Haribo’s sugar-free gummy bears have a solid, three-star rating on Amazon.

But as Michael Rusch at Buzzfeed points out, the negative reviews are terrifying enough to keep customers away forever.

The bears seem to give some customers severe digestive issues.

About 100 reviewers claimed to spend hours in the bathroom after ingesting the bears.

Quantities didn’t matter — some reviewers claimed they ate a handful, while others consumed entire bags.

We’ve reached out to the company to ask about the claims made by reviewers, and will update if we get a response.

Here are some of the most scary reviews:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.