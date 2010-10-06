Eliot Spitzer's Big CNN Splash Fails To Impress

The reviews are in, and CNN’s “Parker Spitzer,” the new show Eliot Spitzer co-hosts at 8 p.m. with conservative columnist Kathleen Parker, failed to impress the critics on the night of its big Oct. 4 premiere, which featured conservative media mouthpiece Andrew Breitbart, White House consumer watchdog Elizabeth Warren, and Business Insider’s own Henry Blodget as guests.



“Parker Spitzer did nothing to reverse the notion that CNN is utterly lost,” wrote The Guardian’s Dan Kennedy. “The segments between commercials were over in a flash, hurtling by so quickly that the guests barely had a chance to get in a few words. Yet, taken as a whole, Parker Spitzer felt like it was never going to end.”

The Baltimore Sun’s TV critic, David Zurawik, was a bit more brutal, calling the show “a load of obnoxious, self important noise,” while the blog Inside Cable News called it “woefully short on ideas and long on enthusiasm … Parker Spitzer debuts with a colossal thud.”

“Parker Spitzer” found somewhat friendlier press in Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer, who called it “surprising and watchable,” though “not always for the right reasons.” He also critiqued the show’s pre-taped, heavily-edited format, noting that “Several time [sic] throughout ‘Parker Spitzer,’ jump cuts are clear in the middle of interviews – it’s a jarring news viewing experience.”

And over at The New York Daily News, David Hinckley had this to say: “While opening night had some things going for it – including the promise that the show’s not driven by a single ideology – it was unlikely to quicken viewer pulses, Spitzer’s likability numbers or CNN’s stagnant ratings.”

CNN is hopeful that “Parker Spitzer,” which was created by its former U.S. president, Jon Klein, before he was fired almost two weeks ago, will breathe some new life into its primetime slate and help the network compete with its 8 p.m. rivals — “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News, which averages about 3 million viewers, and MSNBC’s “Countdown With Keith Olbermann,” which averages about 1 million viewers.

But if these initial reviews are any indication, its ratings prospects seem dim. We’ll update later to let you know how many people tuned in for last night’s premiere.

Here are a few clips:



