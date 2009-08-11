Reviewing the Review: In Fed We Trust

If you like a scary summer tale, David Wessel’s new book promises frightening things like an apathetic president and so-called experts bickering about financial products they do not understand, all while the country teeters on the edge of economic destruction.



The New York Times book review (by Business Week’s Paul Barrett) describes In Fed We Trust: Ben Bernanke’s War on the Great Panic as revealing “in scary detail how unprepared the politicians and regulators truly were for the calamity, and how close we came to a depression that could easily have revealed what the nation saw in the 1930’s.”

Though the title indicates a focus on Bernanke, it actually takes us behind the scenes with all the major players – midnight phone calls among Bernanke, then president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Tim Geithner and former Fed chair Hank Paulson – though not with a notably absent S.E.C. chairman Christopher Cox, who was, apparently, deemed not influential enough to be included.

Another person missing was George W. Bush, who, in Barrett’s description, “failed to engage with the financial crisis,” with the book also including “devastating accounts of White House gatherings where Bush displayed little interest in the debacle.” In the discussion over whether to spend $85 billion to bail out AIG, Bush told Benanke and Paulson, “If you are comfortable with this, then I am comfortable with it.”

Scary stuff! Wessel, The Wall Street Journal’s economics editor, saves his harshest words, however, for Alan Greenspan’s lenient free market theory, and suggests that if Bernanke does not become more critical – and critically aware – of Greenspan’s failings, then the next financial crisis will not be prevented, either.

It’s not all doom and gloom – Barrett describes Wessel as praising Bernanke for throwing his cautious nature to the wind when he “threw out the Federal Reserve rule book, flooded the market with fresh cash and vowed to do ‘whatever it takes’ to stave off bank runs and bread lines.”

As the collapse recedes into history, these financial books should begin to give us a broader scope of what really happened and deeper analysis about how to keep late ’08 and early ’09 a nightmare and not a recurring dream. Wessel’s thoughtful book seems like a good place to start.

Read The New York Times review here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.