I tried the signature roast at 4 coffee chains, and there's only one I would never order again

I tasted a hot, black coffee from four major coffee chains: Tim Hortons, Gloria Jean’s, Dunkin’, and Starbucks. The signature roast at Dunkin’ tasted watery to me and it didn’t have much flavour, but I think that might appeal to those who don’t like bitter brews. Tim Hortons’ coffee tasted dry to me, and I think it’d be better with milk. Starbucks’ signature roast was far too bitter for my liking, and I would never order it again. Gloria Jean’s coffee was strong and smooth, and it was my favourite. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



I basically only drink my coffee black, so it’s important that I like a chain’s signature roast enough to not need milk or sugar.

But since I don’t really use sweeteners and syrups, I know very well that not every coffee is created equally.

To figure out where I can find the best hot, black coffee, I ordered a small cup of the signature brew from four popular coffee chains: Gloria Jean’s, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Dunkin’.

Each cup of coffee cost around $US2, so I chose not to factor price into my ranking. Here’s how the signature roasts stacked up.

The easiest coffee to drink was from Dunkin’.

Erin Ajello for Insider The coffee was a bit watery, but I didn’t necessarily think that was a bad thing.

Dunkin’ is a popular coffee chain in the US, particularly on the East Coast, and it claims to serve “America’s favourite coffee” – but I wouldn’t say it’s my top choice.

Although it is a medium roast, I think it tasted a lot lighter and less intense when compared to the other coffees I tried.

The coffee also looked lightest in colour and just seemed a bit watery, but it did not taste bitter at all. Much to my surprise, I enjoyed drinking this coffee even though it lacked any particular flavour.

Although light, thin coffee may not appeal to everyone, I think those who aren’t huge fans of bitter black coffee might enjoy the mildness of this brew.

The coffee from Tim Hortons was served piping hot.

Erin Ajello for Insider This coffee was not bad, but I think it could use a splash of milk.

Tim Hortons is a mainstay in Canada (it even claims to serve “Canada’s favourite coffee”), and it also has a number of locations sprinkled throughout the US.

The chain’s signature brew is a medium-roast coffee, which I usually prefer. I found that this coffee had more flavour than the one from Dunkin’, as this had a crispness to it.

I was surprised that this coffee was served so hot, and even after waiting for it to cool I worried I’d burn my tongue. Temperature aside, this coffee lacked a certain sweetness.

Although this coffee tasted fine overall, the dry aftertaste and scorchingly hot temperature made me think that this would taste much better with some milk.

Starbucks’ signature roast was too bitter for my liking.

Erin Ajello for Insider I wouldn’t order this again without some sugar.

This Seattle-based chain is a coffee mainstay throughout the world, but I can’t say I was too impressed.

The Pike Place Roast is Starbucks’ signature coffee brew, and though it’s a medium-roast blend, it definitely tasted dark to me.

Whereas Starbucks describes this roast as rich, I would describe it as overly powerful and very bitter.

Starbucks’ website describes this blend as having notes of “chocolate and toasted nuts,” but I did not experience those flavours at all.

As I’ve learned, the downside of only drinking black coffee is that you quickly learn which places serve roasts that are meant to be diluted with sweeteners to improve the taste – no wonder Starbucks is known for its flavorful Frappuccinos and mixed drinks.

I would not be able to drink this coffee again without pouring a ton of milk and sugar into it, and wouldn’t go out of my way to order it in the future.

Gloria Jean’s coffee was strong and smooth.

Erin Ajello for Insider The coffee tasted rich.

Gloria Jean’s is a coffee chain that began in Chicago, Illinois, but is now huge in Australia, with a few locations throughout the US.

The chain’s signature drink is actually its chillers, which are cold, sugary drinks with coffee blended into them, so this was my first time buying plain, hot coffee here – and I was surprised by how tasty it was.

The coffee tasted as rich and as smooth as Gloria Jean’s advertised it to be. Although people who are not used to drinking black coffee might balk at the intense flavour of this coffee, I loved how strong it was.

Overall, the coffee from Gloria Jean’s was my favourite.

Erin Ajello for Insider Gloria Jean’s coffee had such a smooth, strong flavour.

Even though Gloria Jean’s is known for its cold drinks, the chain’s hot coffee tasted the absolute best out of all of the ones I tried.

Because of its strong flavour, this coffee is the one I am most likely to drink again without adding any milk, sugar, ice, or flavour shots. I also think fellow black-coffee fans would seriously enjoy the slight kick that this roast has.

But perhaps my biggest takeaway from this taste-testing process is that if you’re in a hurry, ordering a hot, black coffee is an efficient move.

At every chain I visited, my coffee was handed to me less than a minute after I ordered it, despite how crowded some of the locations were.

If you usually like your coffee a bit diluted, it may be worth the wait to get your usual order, but if you’re looking to run in and out of a crowded chain, a simple hot, black coffee is the way to go.

