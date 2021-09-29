I tried the signature roast at 4 coffee chains, and there’s only one I’d never order again

The easiest coffee to drink was from Dunkin’.

Though it’s a medium roast, the coffee tasted a lot lighter and less intense than the other coffees I tried.

The coffee also looked lightest in color and seemed a bit watery, but it did not taste bitter at all. Much to my surprise, I enjoyed drinking this coffee even though it lacked any particular flavor.

Though light, thin coffee may not appeal to everyone, people who aren’t huge fans of bitter black coffee might enjoy the mildness of this brew.