REVIEW: What happened when I let three blondes and a brunette loose with a Canon compact camera

Recently I took a new Canon Powershot G7X camera away on a girls’ weekend.

The girls on the trip were all pretty tech savvy, and they’re professionals who know how to have a good time.

These moments are usually documented with a smartphone camera and plastered all over Instagram, so taking an actual camera away was a bit of a novelty.

Taking off early on a Friday afternoon heading north from Sydney I got the camera out in the car and started taking a few shots, including one of the road ahead while we were travelling over 100 km/h.

The photo was so clear.

The screen also flips around – the perfect selfie feature even if this wasn’t the perfect selfie.

When we arrived at our beachfront pad I put the camera on the table, between the wine and the cheese, and then waited to see what happened.

No-one read the manual. I wanted to see how easy the camera was to use and how often the camera was picked up when we all had smartphones with cameras on them.

A couple of the girls started taking some snaps of the food, they were Instagram-worthy, but with no Wifi at our holiday house we couldn’t boast about our Sicilian olives and organic sourdough treats.

The view was incredible and the camera picked up the detail of the setting sun beautifully on the automatic setting.

After a few more wines, it was time to figure out what was for dinner.

There was a Thermomix in the house, which we were determined to use.

We started making our own pizzas from scratch. This ambitious task which was captured smoothly on video. There were a fair few vinos consumed at this point but the camera has this cool function (which we discovered by trying it out) which smooths out the footage as you take it.

We were pretty good at this pizza thing.

And they actually turned out ok.

They were even better for breakfast the next day. That view helped.

The verdict

The camera is solid. You don’t feel like you’re going to break it easily.

It’s simple to use. You could read the manual to get even more out of it, but we figured out how to take some beautiful photos, funny videos and upload them all to the laptop.

It’s not that heavy – unlike a regular DSLR, which weighs on your neck, this can be popped in your bag or carried around without too much trouble.

It’s priced at $869, which is a step up from most compact digital cameras, but the results from the tech inside speaks for itself. If you want to take a proper photo in natural light, rather than running a filter over the shot to fix it afterwards, it’s not a bad choice.

