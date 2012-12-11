REVIEW: Twitterrific 5, The Twitter App Everyone Is Going On About

Twitterrific

Ever since Twitter ruined its iPhone app last year, I’ve been on the hunt for a replacement.I’ve tested Echofon, Osfoora, Twitterrific and Tweetbot. Of that bunch, Twitterrific was the best looking, but Tweetbot had the best set of features. Thus, Tweetbot became my default Twitter app.



Tweetbot is loaded with a number of lovely little touches that make it the best app for a power user like myself. (I’m basically glued to Twitter. It’s the first thing I check in the morning, last thing I check at night. There are dozens more checks in between.)

However, I’ve always had one tiny reservation about Tweetbot. The design is a little stiff, and robotic. It doesn’t feel like an iPhone app.

So, when Twitterrific put out a new version of its app, Twitterrific 5, I wanted to check it out. At launch it costs $3. Eventually that price will be $6. The app is expensive because Twitter put restrictions on developers limiting them from getting too many users. (Explanation from Twitterrific here.)

Overall, Twitterrific 5 is the best looking Twitter app I’ve seen. It’s filled with beautiful, subtle little touches.

However, it’s still not better than Tweetbot. It just misses beating Tweetbot by the thinnest margin. One or two tweaks and it will be the best app on the market. Right now it’s the second best.

Here’s the good, bad, and in between of the app.

GOOD

The design is fantastic. It looks like a Windows 8 app, but a little bit softer and more human. Just a clean overall presentation.