I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I’ll never use my toaster again

I was pleasantly surprised by the stove-top method. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I tried four ways to make frozen waffles to find the best cooking method.

All the ways were relatively easy, and they yielded similar results.

The best-tasting one involved cooking the waffle on the stove with butter and cinnamon.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Frozen waffles are a classic morning staple that most people just pop in the toaster without weighing their other cooking options.

I tried four ways to make them – in the toaster, on the stove, in an air fryer, and in the oven – to see which one was best.

Here’s what I thought of each method:

The toaster is the most common way to cook a frozen waffle

It’s a hassle-free way to cook a frozen waffle. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I put my waffles into my toaster oven on the lowest setting, which toasted them for 2 1/2 minutes.

As expected, they came out lightly crisped, but they weren’t anything special.

Butter and maple syrup are a classic combination. Chelsea Davis for Insider

After I buttered them and drizzled on some maple syrup, the waffles tasted exactly as I thought they would – simple and somewhat plain.

The stove-top method seemed as if it would be a pain

Though it required the most work, it was worth it. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Next, I tested Tyler the Creator’s method for cooking frozen waffles on the stove with butter and cinnamon.

I slathered both sides of the waffle with butter, and then I heated my pan on medium-high heat and toasted one side until it was golden. Before flipping it to the other side, I sprinkled some cinnamon on it.

I cooked the waffles for about two minutes on each side.

I’m a fan of cinnamon, so I loved the extra flavor

The butter-cinnamon combo was delicious. Chelsea Davis for Insider

It came out better than any other frozen waffle I’ve had.

The cinnamon was a great addition. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The waffles soaked up the butter and toasted up perfectly – crispy and golden on the outsides but buttery and moist on the insides.

With a drizzle of syrup, they tasted like dessert.

I love using my air fryer, so I was excited to try this method

This was a simple way to cook the waffles. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Using the air fryer was super simple.

After preheating it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, I put the buttered waffle in the basket and set it to seven minutes with the intention of flipping it halfway through.

But after about four minutes, I heard the waffle sizzling and rattling, so I took it out.

This method was easy, but not quite right for a waffle

The waffle didn’t have the best texture. Chelsea Davis for Insider

With this method, the waffle was almost crunchy, not as fluffy as I would’ve liked it.

I may have overcooked it, but the waffle was almost firm and didn’t have that nice, airy quality some of the other methods produced.

Using the oven seemed unnecessary for a frozen waffle

It wasn’t my favorite method, but the results weren’t bad. Chelsea Davis for Insider

One professional chef told Insider you could cook a frozen waffle by sprinkling a little water on top – to help it crisp up – and sticking it in the oven.

I preheated the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit before drizzling the waffles lightly with some tap water. Then I baked them for about eight minutes until they were golden.

I couldn’t really tell whether sprinkling the water made much of a difference

The waffles were evenly cooked. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Though the waffles weren’t amazing, they were evenly cooked.

It was similar to the air-fryer method in that they were kind of crunchy, but they were almost dense.

I wouldn’t do this method again because preheating the oven takes too long and it didn’t really make the waffle stand out.

The clear winner was the stove-top method

The waffle tasted amazingly buttery and sweet. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Of the four tricks, the stove-top method was definitely the tastiest.

The waffles had the perfect amount of crispness on the outsides while the insides were buttery and moist. The added cinnamon and syrup also clung perfectly to each bite.