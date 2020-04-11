I'm a father of 2 and 'Trolls World Tour' is fun escapism the whole family needs right now

DreamWorks Animation Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb in ‘Trolls World Tour.’

“Trolls World Tour” is the sequel to 2016’s “Trolls.”

The movie is a fun sequel and has lots of songs and laughs, just like the original.

Along with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returning in the lead roles, Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) joins the cast as the villain.

Bottom line: If you have kids, they are going to love this.

“Trolls World Tour” is available On Demand starting Friday.

Four years after the first “Trolls” movie hit screens, DreamWorks Animation delivers the sequel “Trolls World Tour” (available On Demand) and it’s an extremely entertaining follow-up filled with great songs, lots of laughs, and a surprising core message about equality.

We pick up with the colourful little Trolls enjoying life under the reign of Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick). Like the first movie, there are lots of pop songs being sung that are amazingly choreographed. And Branch (Justin Timberlake), who was the outcast in the first movie, is fully involved with the Trolls tribe now (though he’s still a little sceptical about everything).

But we learn that these Trolls aren’t the only ones. In fact, there are five other groups and they all are fuelled by a particular genre of music. Queen Poppy’s Trolls are pop trolls. There are also country Trolls, techno Trolls, funk Trolls, rock Trolls, and classical Trolls.

Poppy learns about all of this after she gets an invite from Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), the leader of the rock Trolls, to attend a concert where all trolls will be at to celebrate their music. But the truth is Barb really wants to take over all five other types of trolls to make a world only made up of hard rock music.

Gradually Poppy and Branch learn Barb’s real intentions as they travel to the concert. But it’s hard to warn any of the other tribes because they all live isolated from one another and only trust their own kind.

And that’s the movie’s core. The best world is one with different voices making a harmony – not just one.

DreamWorks Animation Say hello to Tiny Diamond, a scene stealer in ‘Trolls World Tour.’

Why you should watch: It’s loads of fun with musical numbers that are hugely entertaining and big-name stars added to the cast

Like the first movie, the story in “Trolls World Tour” is presented with a wide selection of musical numbers (ranging from Daft Punk’s “One More Time” to Heart’s “Barracuda”) and lots of silly scenarios. One standout is that the auto-tuned voiced Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) inexplicably has a child, giving us Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) who is a scene-stealer throughout.

Bloom is a great addition as the hard-rocking Barb and the sequel also ups the cast with music greats like Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, and Ozzy Osbourne as Barb’s dad.

Most surprising thing about it: The movie has a deep-rooted message about letting in all cultures

One element of the movie that I was pleasantly surprised about was the theme of acceptance.

All the Trolls have basically been brought up to stay with their own kind. By the end of the movie, it’s realised this thinking is only hurting the Trolls and that to achieve true happiness (and great songs) is to bring everyone together and celebrate one another.

Animated movies of late have strived to have a message (from “Zootopia” to “Frozen II”) and though “Trolls World Tour” is mostly funny and silly, it is nice that by the end there is something to take from it.

The movie’s weakness: At times the jokes don’t hit as strong as the first movie

DreamWorks Animation ‘Trolls World Tour.’

What was great about the first “Trolls” movie is that almost every comedic sequence lands perfect – whether it’s the Trolls being chased while King Gristle is exercising or Poppy’s journey through the forest singing “Get Back Up Again.”

It’s very difficult to repeat that and though “Trolls World Tour” for the most part gets it right there are some things that feel forced. Especially in the middle of the movie when the story tries to turn (somewhat) serious.

The bottom line: If you have kids, they are going to love it

I have two kids and they are extremely excited to see this movie. And I think it’s safe to say, in today’s world, there are many more who feel the same way (and parents who welcome the distraction).

“Trolls World Tour” was originally set to be in theatres, but its studio, Universal pivoted and announced it would also be available for an On Demand 48-hour rental option beginning Friday due to the world health crisis. This marks the first time ever a major studio release is having a title go day-and-date.

It’s a smart move, as the movie should be an attractive option for families going into Easter weekend, but have to stay home.

I think it’s safe to say they won’t be disappointed. The movie is a perfect 90-minute dose of escapism.

Grade: B+

“Trolls World Tour” is available On Demand. Watch the trailer below.

