We Took A Swanky, Jazz-Filled Bus Tour Of NYC

Last week, we were invited to see New York City from a perspective most locals rarely enjoy: The top of a double decker tour bus.
And because the tour was put together by Sud de France Développement, the organisation that helps businesses from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region establish themselves in the U.S., there was plenty of wine and cheese on hand.
The event is not so much as a tour of the city as it is a fun drive through Manhattan and Brooklyn on a tour bus, with lots to eat and drink, plus live music from the Lucky Chops Brass Band.
We were on board for the first of three city tours this summer (each with a different band). Dates coming up are June 10 and 17. Tickets are $45, available through Living Social.
Full Disclosure: Sud de France Développement paid for Business Insider to join the tour.
We started off with wine and cheese at Sud de France Développement's office, on East 53rd Street. I especially liked Le Carignan, a red made by Domaine de Familongue.
Then everyone — including the band — boarded the bus, and off we went. The weather was perfect for an evening drive.
We drove by most of midtown Manhattan's big sites, including the Empire State Building, the New York Public Library, and Grand Central Terminal.
As the sun set, we continued our move downtown. Overhead traffic lights caused a few scares for the standing musicians.
We caused a bit of a traffic jam, until an ambulance helpfully blocked off some room for our bus to manoeuvre.
By the time we got to Beaumarchais, a restaurant in the Meatpacking District, the sun had gone down.
Then everyone got on the bus again, including the musicians. We drove across town, headed for Brooklyn.
The final stop was at Battery Harris, a restaurant in Williamsburg. There, the party disbanded, and the night ended.
