We Took A Swanky, Jazz-Filled Bus Tour Of NYC

Last week, we were invited to see New York City from a perspective most locals rarely enjoy: The top of a double decker tour bus.



And because the tour was put together by Sud de France Développement, the organisation that helps businesses from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region establish themselves in the U.S., there was plenty of wine and cheese on hand.

The event is not so much as a tour of the city as it is a fun drive through Manhattan and Brooklyn on a tour bus, with lots to eat and drink, plus live music from the Lucky Chops Brass Band.

We were on board for the first of three city tours this summer (each with a different band). Dates coming up are June 10 and 17. Tickets are $45, available through Living Social.

