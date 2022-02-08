I tried the fleece-lined ‘sheer’ tights that TikTokers love, and while they’re practical, there needs to be more inclusive options

I tried the fleece-lined tights trend to see if they actually tricked the eye into believing they’re translucent and if they kept me warm in cold weather. Victoria Montalti/Insider

I purchased a pair of $30 fleece-lined tights that went viral on TikTok.

The concept isn’t new but the style hack is trending due to its “transparent” look and warm fabric.

Though innovative, this product has a long way to go to serve a range of body types and skin tones.

Scrolling through TikTok, I was shocked when I saw a woman stretch and snap back what appeared to be the skin of her legs. It turned out that her sheer tights were actually cleverly constructed fleece-lined stockings.

Influencers and brands claim the product gives the look of translucent tights while adding the warmth of thermal leggings. I wanted to see if they were worth the hype.

I purchased $30 fleece-lined tights that a TikToker recommended

A post shared by American Style (@americanstyle)

There are many iterations of the tights, especially since this isn’t a new concept but a new trend. Intrigued by a video by influencer Jessica Wang, I purchased a pair from the same brand on Amazon.

ModnToga’s Fake Translucent Warm Pantyhose Leggings come in black, “coffee,” and grey in full tight or “foot step” (stirrup) styles. They only came in “One Size,” which the brand claims fit people between 100 and 120 pounds (54kg), and “Large,” for those between 130 to 190 pounds. Pantyhose typically account for weight and height, so I thought this was generalized, limited sizing.

Additionally, although the stockings came in three shades, the fleece color replicating skin underneath came in one light skin tone. This seemed to be true for most brands I saw online. Wang said the trend is big in Asia, so perhaps these brands — many of which are Asian — are catering to typical body shapes and skin tones of an East Asian demographic. ModnToga has not responded to Insider’s request for comment.

ModnToga had styles backordered due to popularity. To ensure I received them while it’s still cold out, I ordered the option with the quickest delivery: the black fleece step foot in “Large.”

I tested the tights inside and outdoors on a cold winter day

The outside of the tights (left) was shiny and smooth and the inside (right) was soft, but the seams around the crotch were uncomfortable. Victoria Montalti/Insider

The tights were good quality: thick, shiny on the outside, and soft on the inside. Unfortunately, putting them on was an arduous process and I required another person to help pull them up. I yanked and squatted, but the thick tights didn’t stretch as much as videos demonstrated.

Once I got them as high as possible, I was disappointed. The sizing was inaccurate in my opinion — while weight is always distributed differently, I cannot imagine someone closer to 190 pounds comfortably wearing these. The wide crotch construction also restricted me from pulling them up fully, and they hung around my thighs. So I wouldn’t say this product is great for those with fuller thighs.

However, the thick, high-waisted tights smoothed my stomach and thighs. I wore them around the house, and while the crotch seams bothered me, the ultimate test would be wearing them in the cold.

The fleece on the inside of the stirrup tights was thick and soft, extending from below the waistband to above the foot strap. Victoria Montalti/Insider

So I layered the tights beneath a mini skirt and boots, and I went out when it was 28 degrees. Although my legs didn’t feel toasty, they also weren’t freezing.

Walking around, the seams didn’t feel noticeably uncomfortable and the tights didn’t ride down my hips. The compression-like materials also kept me warmer than if I had worn sheer tights.

I’ll give these a second chance but hope more inclusive options come out

The tights weren’t as stretchy as I expected but they did look translucent and kept me warm out in the cold weather. Victoria Montalti/Insider

Despite positive reviews, the overall fit diminished the product’s success for me. However, I’ll attempt to wear them again because they are a style hack that mimicked my legs’ skin and kept me warm.

My biggest critique is not of this product’s effectiveness, but rather its lack of range. This style of tights would be useful to anyone wanting to dress cute in cold weather, so I hope their popularity will inspire companies to produce more inclusive assortments to help serve all those who wish to wear them.