I tried a TikToker’s viral hack for getting a free burger at Five Guys, and ended up with 2 meals for the price of one

I followed their lead and ordered a cheeseburger with all of the toppings on the side, plus an extra bun.

The employee working the register had to check with the rest of her team when I asked if I could get all of my toppings on the side.

She said an extra bun isn’t something they usually give, but that they would let it slide this one time. I looked on my receipt and it wasn’t listed on the ticket at all.

A regular cheeseburger cost me $US9.39 ($AU13) at my New York City location, while a little cheeseburger would have cost me $US8.19 ($AU11). If you split the cost of the double-stacked sandwich after dividing it, you’d wind up with two burgers that each cost $US4.70 ($AU6) — a huge deal at Five Guys.

In my bag, I had a tray with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onions, a separately wrapped toasted bun, and then a third tin foil package with my cheeseburger. I also asked for my sauces on the side, so I had two separate plastic containers of hot sauce and barbecue sauce.