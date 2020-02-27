I tried Taco Bell's new keto-friendly cheddar chips that are available in stores and found they're like a spicier parmesan crisp

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Cheddar Crisps come in three Taco Bell sauce-inspired flavours.

Taco Bell turned three of its sauce flavours – Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce – into a variety of flavored retail snacks.

Each flavour of the Cheddar Crisps is available in two sizes, a 0.7-ounce bag and a 2-ounce bag, for around $US1.99 and $US3.99 respectively at Kroger and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The round snacks are reminiscent of baked cheese crisps and are keto-friendly, gluten-free, and vegetarian.

I tried all three flavours and thought they were tasty and definitely cheesy, but only slightly reminiscent of actual Taco Bell flavours.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Taco Bell is expanding its roster of retail snacks with a three-flavour lineup of Cheddar Crisps, and the fast-food company sent samples of the snacks to Insider for a taste.

I love and appreciate cheese in all forms, so I was excited to wrap my taste buds around these new treats. Taco Bell drew inspiration for the flavour profiles from three of its sauces:Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce.

While the package promises “no artificial flavours or colours,” I couldn’t help but get a hint of something not-so-natural-tasting in the flavour profile, and my colleagues agreed. While I thought two out of three flavours were recognisably Taco Bell, all were definitely tasty, in my opinion.

Taco Bell is now selling three flavours of baked Cheddar Crisps in stores: Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider The full lineup of Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps.

Taco Bell lovers can now get their fix from Kroger and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The chips are keto-friendly, certified gluten-free, and vegetarian – all flavours were inspired by three classic tastes of Taco Bell.

They also each come in two sizes: a larger one-inch crisp comes in a resealable bag and a smaller half-inch crisp comes in a non-resealable pouch.

First, I tried the Nacho flavour. I thought it tasted like a regular parmesan crisp that I’d find in a salad, but with a little bit of an artificial aftertaste.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Nacho flavour.

I thought this flavour smelled just like parmesan crisps but tasted like parmesan crisps coated in cheddar dust.

They were slightly reminiscent of nacho-flavored corn chips.

Next, I tried the Mild Sauce flavour. I thought this one tasted the most quintessentially like Taco Bell sauce.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Mild Sauce flavour.

When I opened the package I thought this flavour smelled like actual nacho cheese. I thought the flavour here was more accurately cheddar than the Nacho flavour was, and that it tasted the most recognisably like Taco Bell.

Finally, I made it to the Fire Sauce flavour. This one tasted just like the Mild Sauce flavour but with a little bit of a spicy kick to it.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps Fire Sauce flavour.

I got a familiar whiff of Taco Bell’s $US1 nachos when I first opened the package.

At first, I didn’t think the crisp tasted spicy. But the heat caught my taste buds at the end, and then I felt it in my throat where it lingered for a few seconds.

All three flavours left a dusting of seasoning residue on my fingers.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider My fingers were coated in cheesy seasoning powder.

Some people love snacks with cheese dust. I, personally, loathe cheesy fingers. These snacks didn’t leave my hands as orange as some other chips do, but there were still remnants of the crisps long after I ate them.

Overall, I think the crisps are a fun and tasty snack, but I’m not sure I would reach for them over a plain parmesan crisp.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider A Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps on-the-go package.

If you’re excited about the flavours of Taco Bell, I think the Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce flavours are snacks worth pulling off the shelf.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.