I compared Subway’s controversial tuna sub with Jimmy John’s and the latter tasted a lot more like tuna

Subway’s tuna salad sandwich has been under renewed scrutiny after The New York Times reported that lab testing found “no amplifiable tuna DNA” in samples of the sandwich. Source: Insider

Subway contends that the test doesn’t prove anything, because cooking the fish can make the tuna DNA difficult or even impossible to identify.

The investigation came after a January lawsuit in California alleged that Subway mislabeled tuna, and it did not contain actual tuna fish. The plaintiffs are no longer questioning whether Subway serves tuna, but whether it is actually “100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.” Subway tuna. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite all the drama surrounding the tuna sandwich, Subway says it remains one of its most popular items. “Our popular tuna sandwich, made from 100% wild-caught tuna mixed with mayo, has been a staple of our menu for years,” Subway told Insider. Subway tuna sandwich. Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Image

A California court just dismissed the case, saying that the filers didn’t meet the legal standards required to sue Subway. A judge in court. Chris Ryan/Getty Images Source: Insider

“We commend the court for dismissing the reckless and improper lawsuit surrounding Subway’s tuna,” Subway said in a statement. Source: Insider

I ordered a tuna sub from Subway to test it out. I kept it simple with just some cheese and lettuce, and a worker assembled it right in front of me. Subway tuna. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

I got a six-inch sub, the smallest size offered at Subway. It cost $US5.49 ($AU7). Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Upon unwrapping, I thought the sandwich looked pretty good. I was most excited about the Italian herb and cheese bread. Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I opened the sub up to inspect it further. It looked fine to me, if not the most appetizing sandwich I’d ever eaten, but I was surprised at what seemed like a stingy portion of tuna. Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I was really glad I’d ordered lettuce, just to add some texture and keep myself from feeling like I was eating a loaf of bread. Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I tasted the sandwich and it definitely seemed like tuna salad to me, though far too heavy on mayonnaise. Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was okay, but definitely not my favorite sandwich I’ve ever eaten. Like I wrote in my original review, I would order again if I needed something cheap and quick, though it’s far from great. Subway’s tuna sub is facing allegations about what it really contains. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I went to the other major sandwich chain in my area, Jimmy John’s, for a comparison.

Jimmy’s John’s works in a similar way to Subway, so again I received a small wrapped sub. This one was slightly larger than Subway’s, the smallest sub sold at Jimmy John’s is eight inches. It cost $US6.99 ($AU9). Jimmy John’s tuna sub. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

On first glance, the Jimmy John’s sub looked more appetizing to me. There seemed to be more tuna and cheese. Jimmy John’s also sells a tuna sub. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The tuna tasted far more recognizably “tuna-y,” which I think because it was much lighter on the mayo. Jimmy John’s also sells a tuna sub. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Instead of assembling your own sub, Jimmy John’s offers assembled sandwich ideas that can be modified. Its tuna sub also came with cucumbers and tomatoes, which I found added a nice crunch to each bite. Jimmy John’s also sells a tuna sub. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider