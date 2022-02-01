I ordered the same meal at Whataburger and In-N-Out, and I preferred the Texas chain’s flavorful burger and crispy fries

- On a recent trip to Austin, I tried the same meal at Whataburger and In-N-Out.
- The burgers varied slightly but were both impressive in terms of flavor and size.
- I preferred Whataburger’s well-salted shoestring fries over In-N-Out’s fries.
I recently ordered similar meals from In-N-Out and Whataburger to see which was the best. From In-N-Out, I ordered a Double-Double burger, regular fries, and soft drink.
My meal came to $US8.25 ($AU12), not including tax, which I thought was a good deal considering how much food I received.
Most Double-Double burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread.
To keep my burger similar to the burger I tried from Whataburger, I ordered it with onions, pickles, and spread. It cost me $US4.50 ($AU6), which I thought was an excellent deal for the large burger sitting in front of me.
The cheese slices were perfectly melted and coated each part of the burger.
The bun was soft and held everything together well, while the special spread had my mouth watering for another bite.
The burger was super flavorful, though classic. I thought when it came to a double cheeseburger, the West Coast chain really nailed it. The burger was beyond flavorful, the perfect size, and shockingly inexpensive.
But the fries were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion.
That said, the regular fry cost me only $US2 ($AU3), which I thought was a good deal. They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt. The inside was also not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Overall, I was just slightly underwhelmed by the regular fries, an opinion that I happen to share with other In-N-Out diners.
I also ordered a double meat burger with cheese, a small order of fries, and a soft drink from Whataburger.
My meal came to $US10.87 ($AU15), not including tax, which made it slightly more expensive than the meal from In-N-Out.
Whataburger allows you to customize your burger.
I ordered mine with a large bun, American cheese, grilled peppers and onions, pickles, and ketchup. It was slightly different from the In-N-Out burger, largely due to the addition of the sliced jalapeño peppers. It also had ketchup on it, rather than spread.
The burger patties were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. I also thought the toppings added a ton of flavor.
The bun was light and fluffy, but I did think the burger patties could have been a little thicker and juicier. However, I really enjoyed the option to add jalapeño slices to the burger, in addition to other classic options. The cheese was also gooey and flavorful.
I thought the fries were well-salted and crispy.
They were actually among some of the best fries I’ve tried at a fast-food joint, and they only cost $US1.99 ($AU3) before tax. These fries definitely edged out over the slightly blander fries from In-N-Out.
While I preferred the In-N-Out burger, I liked the Whataburger meal as a whole more.
I thought the meal was well-balanced, from the flavorful, slightly spicy burger to the crispy fries. While I was ever so slightly more impressed by the burger from In-N-Out, the fries cost the chain the win in my book.
Both burgers were definitely worth going back to Texas for, although next time I’ll skip In-N-Out’s regular fries.