I stayed in a 182-square-foot room on the world's largest cruise ship, where no space was left unused. Here's what it's like inside.

The world’s largest cruise ship has 2,759 staterooms.

staterooms. Rooms are cleverly designed to feel big but not actually take up too much space.

My room was about 182 square feet, with a 50-square-foot ocean-view balcony.

The bathroom was small but had everything I needed. There was ample storage and closet space, as well as a sofa bed.

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship. It’s about as long as 3 1/2 football fields and twice as high as the Washington Monument.

It also has a theatre, a casino, a zip line, an ice-skating rink, an escape room, 23 restaurants (including a Starbucks), multiple pools and waterslides, and even a park. Not surprisingly, these things take up a lot of room, so when it comes to the ship’s 2,759 staterooms, they need to be space-efficient and practical; they’re small, but they feel big.

I recently spent a week in a 182-square-foot stateroom that had a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door leading out to a 50-square-foot balcony with an ocean view. Keep scrolling to see what a room aboard the world’s largest cruise ship is like.

Welcome to what was my home for a week! Room 538 on Deck 12 of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider My room was ‘starboard forward.’

My room was right at the end of a hallway, at the very front of the ship – or “starboard forward,” as they say in ship lingo.

A handy little map under my room number showed me exactly where I was in relation to the rest of the ship. But I still spent the first two days getting lost.

I had an ocean-view stateroom with a balcony.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider My room as viewed from the door.

Some rooms have no windows at all. Others have balconies looking out onto the “Central Park” on the inside of the ship.

The room was about 182 square feet, with two twin beds that created a “Royal king.”

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider My room as viewed from the balcony.

The bed was super comfy, and the bedding was smooth. That, paired with the soft rocking of the ship, had me sleeping like a baby every night.

The balcony was about 50 square feet. It had two comfortable deck chairs and a small coffee table.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I took this picture while we were docked in Miami. Usually the view was nothing but ocean.

I spent whatever time I had on this balcony, away from the about 6,000 other guests on the ship.

Pro tip: Bring your food from the buffet to your room and eat it there in peace.

The railing was made of glass, for unobstructed views of the endless ocean.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Vast ocean was the standard view.

A floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door led out onto the balcony.

Despite its small size, the room felt pretty spacious.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The couch could be unfolded into a bed.

It even had a sofa that could turn into a lie-flat bed.

The room had big closets on either side of the bed, as well as a chest of drawers.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider This closet also had a safe.

One closet was a mix of shelves and hanging space, while the other one was hanging room only.

There were also drawers and clever little nooks on either side of the bed.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The bedside table had more shelving.

There was honestly more closet space than I knew what to do with, and I definitely overpacked for the week.

The room had a fridge …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The fridge was empty, so not really a minibar.

Since you can take food from the buffets to your room, this fridge comes in handy.

… a hair dryer …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The drawer had a book about the Symphony of the Seas.

The hair dryer was in a drawer by the desk/vanity, not in the bathroom where I would have expected it, so I didn’t find it until the last day.

… a large flat-screen TV …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The TV had 29 channels.

With an estimated 1 million activities on the ship at any given moment, I didn’t turn the TV on once.

… and a desk.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The desk doubled as a vanity thanks to an enormous mirror above it.

Note how the chair cleverly fits under it, like some sort of Russian nesting doll.

The bathroom was small, but it had everything I needed.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The bathroom was small but functional.

A little night-light showed me where to go. Without a light on, rooms were very dark at night, since there was nothing but ocean outside the only window.

Metal rims ensure that none of your stuff rolls off the edges when the ship rocks.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The bathroom was well designed.

The bathroom had more shelf space than I knew what to do with.

The sink also had a lip that stopped my makeup from falling onto the floor.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The ship did rock quite a bit, so this lip came in handy.

This would be useful on my sink at home too: My mascara is constantly rolling off it.

The bathroom had a bunch of practical hooks for wet swimsuits.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The shower was well equipped.

There were also two hooks on the door.

I was surprised to find what looked to me like a real tile floor.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider This was the entirety of the bathroom’s floor space.

I was expecting linoleum or something lighter.

That said, the only bathroom toiletries provided were a bar of soap and a two-in-one hair-and-body wash.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider You should bring your own shampoo.

It was not good for my hair.

Outlets are strategically placed all around the room, exactly where you need them.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There were plenty of outlets.

There were USB outlets, as well as American and European outlets.

The bedside table was small, but just big enough for a book.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There were small tables on either side of the bed.

A bedside lamp hung from the wall.

Wanderlust-y art decorated the walls of my room.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The images depicted colourful beach scenes and road trips.

There was also a large mirror above the desk and a full-length mirror by the door.

