REVIEW: Plane Speaking - Malaysia Airlines Business Class, Sydney To Kuala Lumpur

Going, on what, for how long?
Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines A330-300, 8.5 hours
Flight frequency: 3 times a day
Cost?
From $ 755.32
Fully Flexible econ $ 1,009.32
Business $3,192.92
Where am I?
Business, 6K
Configuration?
247 Economy (2-4-2)
36 Business (2-2-2)
Baggage?
All classes: 1 piece up to 32kg each
The crew?
While we didn’t have a designated flight attendant, all were welcoming and attentive. They helped you with things without you having to ask for assistance and remembered which wine you were drinking so that when your glass was close to empty they filled it.
Distractions?
You know the airline has great features when you don’t even have a chance to read the mag you picked up in the airport. The entertainment system had awesome new releases from A Million Ways to Die in the West to 22 Jump Street and Boyhood. But what had me most captivated was the food. Snack, starter, entrée, dinner, dessert. And just when you drift off to sleep in your food coma, thinking “how could I possibly have time to do anything else but eat?”, you wake up feeling rested and rejuvenated after a comfortable sleep.
Coming back?
It was a 7.30pm flight out of KL and after dinner, I slept well – and they let me sleep through breakfast, waking just in time for a cup of tea before landing. Perfect.
Verdict?
The one important take away I had from flying with Malaysia Airlines is that you shouldn’t be afraid. Yes, it has been an incredibly unfortunate year for the airline, but the two events, involving MH370 and MH17, are entirely separate issues, and unprecedented.
Travelling with the MAS crew I was humbled to the core. The pilots, flight attendants and support crew continue to serve with smiles on their faces after everything that’s happened to their coworkers, friends and in some instances, family.
When I was offered the flight, I won’t deny that a few fleeting thoughts crossed my mind about going, but ultimately, the whole experience reaffirmed my decision to fly with the airline. I felt well-served, special and, most importantly, I felt safe.
Overall, the business class offer was impressive. So if you want the space, seats that convert to beds, more-ish meals that leave you undoing the buttons on your pants and impeccable, thoughtful service, the experience is good value – but I think it ruined me for ever. After business with Malaysia Airlines, it’s nearly impossible to return to economy ever again. And next time I want to leave the plane with that satay recipe.
Here’s why I’d fly with them again.
This is cool, the serve the satay in front of you. I asked for both, a chicken and lamb skewer thinking they would give me one of each... I got three of each. Very generous, but if this is the starter boy I'm going to fill up quickly.
Don't mind if I do. The wine selection is quite good, good to see some Aussie wines on the list. Kilikanoon's 2012 Killerman’s Run Cabernet Sauvignon was a nice drop.
Forget salt and pepper paper sachets. MAS business class wants you to have all the trimmings - and that includes these cute S&P shakers.
Excuse me while I turn my seat into a bed for some shut eye. It's not a mattress but it sure does the job.
Breakfast is served. They offered me a chicken pie to go with the salad. I love a good pie, but at this time of the morning - really?
*The writer was a guest of Malaysia Airlines.
