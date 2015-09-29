We tried the app that hooks users up with 'fixers' who can help them get into exclusive nightclubs and bars in London

Author Zoola Fix owner Richard Walker-Smith, right, with our friend Charlie.

Zoola Fix is a London startup that promises to connect people with “fixers” who can take them to fun party spots in London.

Started in 2014, Zoola Fix lets users select a party guide, pay, and then be taken to some of London’s coolest locations. Anybody can apply to become a “fixer,” but there’s a vetting process that people need to go to.

Business Insider went to see what a Zoola Fix evening was like. He started off his evening by meeting Zoola Fix owner Richard Walker-Smith at a cocktail bar in Soho.

Let's kick things off by introducing our companions for the evening. On the right is Zoola Fix owner Richard, pictured with our friend Charlie. Author Zoola Fix tailors nights for you: You tell the company what you're in to, be that cocktails, Champagne-filled bars, or crazy night clubs. We wanted it all. The three of us met at the Experimental Cocktail Club in Soho. Together, we took a taxi to the next venue that Richard had planned for us. Author To use the service, users simply book a 'Fixer' local to a city, which costs about £100. The fee is for their expertise and ability to jump queues and skip entry prices. There's the possibility of a free drink somewhere, but mainly everything else you've got to pay for. After Soho, Richard took us to a Mayfair hangout called Sketch. We rolled straight in. Author The front of house manager was really great. We can't quite remember his name, though ... Author He hooked us up with some Champagne. We also had some more cocktails. Looks as if I went for a Martinez. Author Zoola Fix launched in December, and Richard tells us it's going well but could grow much more. Anyone in any city can apply to be a 'Fixer' and earn money by going out on the town -- though there are strict vetting processes. Here's a friendly bartender, who was a bit of a hero. Author At this point it was all still relatively relaxed, and Richard was nice enough to find me a hat. Author Soon things started getting more 'out there.' Charlie and I were forced to share an armchair because the couple in the corner needed some space. Author But all was well. We met up with the manager again. Sketch is divided into two separate bars: Parlour and East Bar. Author We also had a peek at the private members club upstairs, but we weren't allowed to photograph inside. Here are some weird, glowing spiderweb toilets instead. Author By day, Sketch is a quirky tea room, art venue, and restaurant. It transforms into an intriguing cocktail bar at night. One room, which changes design frequently, was all art deco and sophisticated. Author These egg-shaped toilets were even weirder than the glowing spiderwebs. They are well known but seemed to wow a lot of the visitors nonetheless. Author We moved from the first part of Sketch to the next and met lots of lovely people. Author And made some new friends. Author We also tested out our musical skills. They were limited. Author So we sat back down and carried on talking to some of the other revellers. Author Yay. Author After a while, we left the bar and ventured to the club. It was called Cirque le Soir. If you haven't been, it's definitely an experience. Author Here are some of the other partygoers. It was a quite a mixed crowd. Note the tattooed head, the green trousers, and the man with arms bigger than Bradley Cooper's in 'American Sniper.' Author And here's a gold knight. We think he liked us. Author There was quite a lot of fire stuff going on. Author The flames appear to have made us look even sillier. Author But everyone there was being silly, really. Author But among the craziness, we had some deep conversations. That guy behind Richard and Charlie looks really mean. Author Lots of places to hide, though. We explored the club's hidden secrets, such as this illuminated box. Author We found this couple by the ball pit -- they were having a good time. Author As did we. Author We had to cross a scary, shaking bridge to get there, though. Author And pass these guys, who were all having -- perhaps -- a little too much fun? Author We escaped the melee for a while and joined the dancers on stage. Author But soon, it was time to depart. Probably because it was about 5 a.m. We all went to get breakfast at a place called Balans back in Soho. It was nice to end the night full-circle. We had fun. For people who don't know a city or who might want to get to know some new venues and new people, it's quite a good idea. Author

